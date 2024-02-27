PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1311412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 686.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.