Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $5,522,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.08. 166,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $175.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

