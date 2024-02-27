Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

CGNX opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $10,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

