Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,440 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $43,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $406.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

