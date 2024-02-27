Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 669 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,806 shares of company stock worth $20,626,546. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $10.73 on Tuesday, reaching $1,072.80. 35,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,755. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $999.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $963.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

