DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Dividend History for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.