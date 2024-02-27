DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

