Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $20,015,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $318,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 19.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 44.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. 591,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,257. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

