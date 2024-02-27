Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.09, but opened at $90.00. Dorman Products shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 17,877 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

