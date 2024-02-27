Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 172,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

