Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,320 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 451,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

