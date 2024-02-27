Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $970.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after buying an additional 1,212,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,339,000 after purchasing an additional 334,434 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,292,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

