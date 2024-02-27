K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBL opened at C$34.24 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.90 and a 1 year high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.39. The stock has a market cap of C$366.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. In related news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$1,020,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

