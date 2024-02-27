Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,640. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $569.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

