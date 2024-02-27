Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE FSS traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 75,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

