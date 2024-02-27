PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0003

PotCoin (POT) traded down 83% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $487.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00131129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.