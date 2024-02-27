Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $33,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

