The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

