Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $567.93 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.71 and a 200-day moving average of $534.56.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

