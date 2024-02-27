Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 28,495 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,704 shares of company stock worth $2,480,298. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

