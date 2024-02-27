Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $151,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

