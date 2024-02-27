MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

