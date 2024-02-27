Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

