Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

