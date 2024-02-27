Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

