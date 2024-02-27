Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 88 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $379.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.10.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.