Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.