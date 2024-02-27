Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,840,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

