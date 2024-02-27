BNP Paribas Upgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to “Neutral”

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Altice USA Stock Up 35.5 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.33. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $13,667,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

