Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys Shares of 2,684,388 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,684,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
