Mather Group LLC. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT opened at $514.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $523.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

