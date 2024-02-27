Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.
JANX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.