Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

JANX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $697.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

