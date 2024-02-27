Mather Group LLC. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

ACN stock opened at $377.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $380.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

