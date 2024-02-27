Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

