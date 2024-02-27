JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 191.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 65,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 222.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 121,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JCPB stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.