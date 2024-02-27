Mckinley Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its position in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

