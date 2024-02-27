Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.