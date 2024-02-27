Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $227.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

