Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

