Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

