Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 62,499 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1,228.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Woodward by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 39,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Up 0.0 %

WWD stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,404 shares of company stock valued at $603,489. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

