Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

IONS stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

