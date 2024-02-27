Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,633 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

