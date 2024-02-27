Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 24,280 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

