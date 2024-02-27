371,816 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

