Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 154.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Target were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $151.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

