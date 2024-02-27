Trexquant Investment LP Invests $7.17 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,275,000.

Insulet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

