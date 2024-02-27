Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,032 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

