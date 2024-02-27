Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $40,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.23. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $193.95.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,485 shares of company stock valued at $23,727,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

