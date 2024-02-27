Trexquant Investment LP Buys 48,496 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,496 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

