Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after buying an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $1,624,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,110,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $473,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,110,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,338 shares of company stock valued at $65,976,237. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $205.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

